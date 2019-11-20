Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West to Announce Third Quarter Results November 28

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV:BUS) (OTC PINK:GWTNF) - November 20th, 2019: ("Grande West" or the "Company"), a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, announced today that 2019 third quarter results will be released after market close on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

A conference call for analysts and interested listeners will be held on Friday, November 29 at 11:00 AM EST. The call-in number is 877-407-0782 or 201-689-8567, the webcast can be accessed at

https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/56834.

Grande West is also pleased to announce the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting, as held on Friday, November 8, 2019.

The number of Directors was established at 6.

Votes For % William Trainer 14,050,526 99.15 James White 14,034,627 99.03 Andrew Imanse 14,015,684 98.90 Joe Miller 13,917,726 98.21 Christopher Strong 14,002,226 98.81 John LaGourgue 13,408,046 94.61

The shareholders of the Company also passed the following resolutions at the meeting:

a) Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year;

b) 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan;

c) the Deferred Share Unit Plan;

d) the Restricted Stock Unit Plan; and

e) disinterested shareholder approval to certain restricted stock unit grants.

Grande West wishes to thank shareholders for their continued support and for the participation of all those shareholders who attended after the voting was concluded.

In accordance with the approved Stock Option Plan, the Company has issued 600,000 incentive stock options to an executive of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.50 per share and will vest over a 3 period.

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation is a Canadian company that designs and engineers mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West utilizes world class manufacturing partners to produce the Purpose-Built Vicinity bus available in clean diesel, gas and CNG drive systems. An electric propulsion drive system is currently under development.

The Company has been successful in supplying Canadian municipal transportation agencies and private operators with new buses. Grande West is compliant to Buy America certification, and along with Alliance Bus Group, its exclusive US distributor, they are actively pursuing opportunities in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from Grande West's vehicles.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Grande West's expectations include uncertainties relating to the receipt of final approval from the TSX-V; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Grande West's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Grande West's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Grande West assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

