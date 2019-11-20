Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2019) - HEMP FOR HEALTH INC. (CSE: HFH) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and the shares of H4H will commence trading on the CSE on November 21, 2019 under the trading symbol "HFH".

The Company has 20,062,001 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 4,000,001 Shares are subject to a three year escrow restriction to be released as to 10% on the CSE listing date with an additional 15% released every six months thereafter over a 36 month period. An aggregate of 7,315,800 warrants are outstanding, exercisable at $0.30 expiring on various dates in 2021.

Additional information on the Company and the business of H4H can be found in the Company's prospectus dated November 1, 2019 as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Hemp for Health Inc.:

Hemp for Health is a cultivator and distributor of premium CBD products with an exclusive, long-term contract for land with farmers in the Tuscan region of Italy for the purpose of yielding the highest quality hemp-based CBD. Our focus is to offer the absolute best in natural and organic CBD products to our customers, and that starts with pristine soil, seeds, and sun. (See further details available in the Company's filings on SEDAR.)

ON BEHALF OF HEMP FOR HEALTH INC.

(sgd.) Robert Eadie

President & CEO

Telephone: (604) 602-4935

e-mail: investor@hempforhealth.eu

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

