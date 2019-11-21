MentionWorth Media: Millennials Are Buzzing About CBD LION

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / It's no surprise that CBD LION's awareness increased steadily among millennial men and women. Today, millennials are the most responsive and open generation to CBD. Conversations among millennials are mostly about getting access to information about CBD and learning what these products may help with.

A new study also reveals that "millennials have amplified the market for all manner of health, wellness and lifestyle products described as a natural, clean label and organic." CBD is growing to become more and more popular among the age spectrum of the millennials most importantly with "its availability on mainstream shelves that caters to growing health, wellness, and beauty markets."

Millennials value brands that provide legally appropriate information and this is reflected in CBD LION's commitment to educating people not just about its products and features but also about availability across many different product categories.

Founded in 2017, CBD LION is made up of a small, truly one of a kind group of diverse and passionate people with a like-minded slogan: Pride in Quality. CBD LION makes high-quality products that help you bring yourself back to greatness and make you the champion of your body, mind and soul.

CBD LION utilizes an extensive background from the medical and recreational cannabis industry. It has set the CBD industry standards for dosage control, manufacturing in an ISO7 certified the clean room, incorporating childproof packaging and educating their consumers on high quality, third-party lab-tested products.

The CBD LION team's focus has always been manufacturing effective, products and educating people about hemp, terpenes, and the endocannabinoid system. By upholding transparency, CBD LION offers consumers two-time third-party lab-tested products made with the highest quality CBD to maximize the synergistic effects of cannabinoids for an even greater therapeutic benefit.

Though the brand strives to uphold a seamless unity, each product has an identity all it's own and it shows in every one of the products produced. CBD LION is more than just the selection of branded CBD products - it's a lifestyle. A popular delivery method with Millennials that has one of the best potencies is CBD LION's CBD Shatter, as it consists of pure CBD and terpenes. CBD LION's CBD shatter comes in 10 unique flavors: Blueberry, Cherry Pie, Ghost Train Haze, Grape Kush, Jack Herer, Lemon Squeeze, Sour Diesel, Sour Tangie, Strawberry Cough and Watermelon OG. Also, a close second favorite is the flavored CBD Oil Tinctures that may help with focus, alertness, pain and sleep.

Another favorite CBD product is CBD LION's bath bombs as they may help with anxiety, pain, sleep and inflammation. Millennials are loving these new scents that come in: Charcoal, Citrus, Eucalyptus, Lavender and Rosé.

The CBD LION team is composed of passionate, well-rounded, highly educated experts who truly want to help make a difference in people's lives, which is reflected in their premium products. CBD LION was formed as a family-owned and operated business. Each of the owners have seen and experienced the impact of CBD in different ways and are excited to share their knowledge and experiences with people.

