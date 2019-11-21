Technavio has been monitoring the global industry check valves market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.55 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005954/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industry check valves market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 159-page research report with TOC on "Industry Check Valves Market Analysis Report by End-user (Oil and gas, Power, Chemicals, Water and wastewater, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

The market is driven by the rising developments in the water and wastewater industry. In addition, the growing focus on new oil terminal construction is anticipated to further boost the growth of the industry check valves market.

The water and wastewater industry has been witnessing a significant rise in investments for the upgradation of aging water infrastructure. This has further generated additional demand for new industry check valves. In addition, shrinking sources of freshwater are encouraging emerging economies including China, India, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia to adopt modern technologies for the treatment of water and effluents. For this, governments in the advanced and emerging economies are investing heavily in the modernization of existing water supply infrastructure, which is driving the demand for industry check valves.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industry Check Valves Market Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and operates the business under various segments including electrification products, industrial automation, and aobotics and motion. The company offers a wide range of check valves under different product categories.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under key business segments including commercial/industrial, defense, and power. The company offers a range of check valves from its product brands, namely, Phönix, Valve Group-Korea, and Strack.

Danfoss AS

Danfoss AS is headquartered in the Denmark and has business operations under various business segments, namely Danfoss Power Solutions, Danfoss Cooling, and Danfoss Drives, Danfoss Heating. The company offers seven different types of check valves based on the application and specifications.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business segments: electrical products, electrical systems and services, hydraulics, aerospace, vehicle, and eMobility. In November 2019, Eaton Corp. Plc announced the launch of the Synflex Optimum family of thermoplastic hydraulic hoses and fittings, designed to work together to improve hydraulic system performance, simplify assembly and optimize inventory. The company offers a wide range of direct- or pilot-operated check valves for cartridge or in-line hydraulic circuit applications.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: automation solutions, climate technologies, and tools home products. The company's range of specialty check valves includes models with a compact wafer-style design and a round unobstructed port that can tackle many tough applications. The company also offers swing-type wafer check valves with short face-to-face dimensions that enables the installation between various flange standards.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industry Check Valves End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Oil and gas

Power

Chemicals

Water and wastewater

Others

Industry Check Valves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005954/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com