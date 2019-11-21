Epsilon Eyes Enterprise Market; Positions SD-WAN As its New Strategic Offering

Since the upgrade of its core network, Epsilon has pivoted its strategy towards building end-to-end connectivity solutions for enterprises

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon, a global connectivity and communications service provider, announced its strategic move into the enterprise market with its global, secure software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) as the key offering. The company accelerated its efforts to build enterprise-grade products and services after the successful completion of its 100 Gigabyte per second (100G) upgrade.

Epsilon enters the enterprise market with a unique end-to-end connectivity offering that combines its cloud-delivered SD-WAN with Data Centre Interconnnect and Direct Cloud Connect networking services. The solutions are underpinned by Epsilon's carrier-grade backbone network covering over 220 points of presence (PoPs) around the world.

"Epsilon has undergone many phases of transformation over the past few years. We have been building our core network and finetuning our solutions before embarking on this journey to serve new enterprise customers," said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. "Having supported the telecommunications and service providers market for more than fifteen years, we are confident in delivering high-performance carrier-grade connectivity and communications solutions to enterprises of all sizes."

Epsilon's focus on SD-WAN is driven by its key enterprise customers in the professional services, financial services, hospitality and manufacturing industries. Its early customers include a leading global luxury hotel and resort operator.

Epsilon SD-WAN is fast to deploy and easy to configure with centralised management and advanced security features, leveraging its global, carrier-grade backbone network to deliver high-performance and secure enterprise connectivity. It comes fully integrated with a security stack at the WAN edge and core which includes next generation firewall services and advanced threat prevention.

"WAN security and complexity are the biggest challenges of enterprise networking. By delivering an SD-WAN solution with integrated network security and centralised orchestrator, our enterprise customers can have peace of mind while retaining full control over their WAN," said Chin Woon Lee, Product Director at Epsilon. "Epsilon SD-WAN is built around our customers' expectations and business needs. When deployed on our network, it becomes a powerful solution that solves enterprise networking challenges and is flexible enough to meet future connectivity demands."

By interconnecting with Epsilon's global network fabric, SD-WAN customers can also deploy high-performance direct connections between branch locations and cloud service providers (CSPs) like Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and other major CSPs.

