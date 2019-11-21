Tapad and Lifesight Sign Partnership To Power Cross Device Capabilities Within Lifesight's Real World Intelligence Platform

Tapad's technology now powers Lifesight's real world intelligence platform with cross-device and reach expansion in the Asia Pacific Region

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapad, a global leader in digital identity resolution, today announced a new partnership with Lifesight, a leading provider of real world intelligence for advertisers in the Asia Pacific region (APAC).

With the combined offering of The Tapad Graph, Tapad's global, privacy-safe digital cross-device solution, and Lifesight's real world intelligence platform, brands and agencies across APAC can benefit from better consumer targeting, expanded reach for targeted audiences and web-to-mobile footfall attribution.

Through this multi-layered offering, Lifesight's brand and agency partners can access an omnichannel view of consumers' paths to purchase, thereby enabling them to increase the reach, measurability and ROI of their advertising campaigns.

Rohit Maheswaran, Co-founder of Lifesight commented, "The consumer journey is getting increasingly more complex with ever changing digital and physical world behaviours, making it difficult for marketers to make strategic marketing spend decisions. That's why it's our mission at Lifesight to empower the brands and agencies within the APAC market to achieve better targeting and measurement capabilities, and our partnership with Tapad will help further this cause."

Abhay Doshi, Head of APAC at Tapad added, "The Tapad Graph, which enables a unified view of consumers across their multiple digital devices, has a reach of 1 billion devices across the APAC market today. Paired with Lifesight's consumer insights of more than 500 million unique devices, this valuable partnership will offer the market extended consumer reach and prove beneficial to brands and advertisers across APAC who have historically struggled with resolving attribution."

To learn more about Tapad and our digital identity resolution capabilities, visit www.Tapad.com

About Tapad

Tapad, Inc. is a global leader in digital identity resolution. The Tapad Graph, and its related solutions, provide a transparent, privacy-safe approach connecting brands to consumers through their devices globally. Our one-of-a-kind Graph Select offering enables marketers the flexibility and freedom of choice to correlate devices to varied objectives, driving campaign effectiveness and business results. Tapad is recognized across the industry for its product innovation, workplace culture and talent, and has earned numerous awards including One World Identity's 2019 Top 100 Influencers in Identity Award. Headquartered in New York, Tapad also has offices in Chicago, London, Oslo, Singapore and Tokyo.

About Lifesight:

Lifesight is Asia's leading real world intelligence company that helps marketers understand, target, and measure consumers based on their real world behaviour. Lifesight's robust platform and data solutions power business decisioning, audience activation, footfall measurement, and in-depth location analytics for leading brands and enterprises. The company is headquartered in Singapore with a rapidly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific region operating in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. To learn more, visit https://www.lifesight.io/

Media Contact:

Erika Perzi

VP Marketing, Tapad

erika.perzi@tapad.com

(310) 945-8000