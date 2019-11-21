

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Thursday, extending losses to a third straight day following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street on renewed uncertainty about a trade deal amid rising U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong.



The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a Senate bill supporting protesters in Hong Kong and President Donald Trump is now expected to sign the legislation. Meanwhile, a report from Reuters said completion of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 390.28 points or 1.69 percent to 22,758.29, after touching a low of 22,753.30 earlier. Japanese shares closed lower on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 2 percent and Fast Retailing is down almost 1 percent.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are declining more than 1 percent each, while Canon is lower by almost 1 percent.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron and Advantest are falling more than 4 percent each. Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is declining almost 1 percent and Honda Motor is lower by 0.6 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is lower by more than 1 percent and Inpex is edging down 0.1 percent despite a rebound in crude oil prices overnight.



Among the worst performers, Screen Holdings is losing almost 6 percent. Sompo Holdings, Konami Holdings, Oji Holdings and Omron Corp. are all lower by more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see September results for its all industry activity index as well as October figures for supermarket sales and machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 108 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday amid renewed uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal after a report from the Wall Street Journal said trade talks are in danger of hitting an impasse. The Journal said both sides remain divided over core issues, including China's demand for removing tariffs and the U.S.'s insistence on China buying farm products. The WSJ report comes after President Donald Trump threatening higher tariffs on Chinese goods if an agreement is not reached.



The Nasdaq slid 43.93 points or 0.5 percent to 8,526.73, while the Dow fell 112.93 points or 0.4 percent to 27,821.09 and the S&P 500 dropped 11.72 points or 0.4 percent to 3,108.46.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures rebounded Wednesday and recovered Tuesday's heavy losses after official data showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. rose less than expected last week. WTI crude for December ended up $1.90 or 3.4 percent at $57.11 a barrel on expiration day.



