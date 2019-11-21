Bespoke Lending Solutions' Shaun Francis On What It Means to Create Your Opportunities and Seize the Moment

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Shaun Francis is the co-founder of Bespoke Lending Solutions, a mortgage service that offers customized mortgage solutions tailor-made to the specific needs of the customers. Bespoke was not, however, his first foray in mortgage and financial services. Before finding his way on his own, Shaun started out in a path different from where he is now.

Shaun initially navigated his way into banking, being a co-op student at Simon Fraser University, he got his way among many applicants and successfully worked part-time at the Royal Bank of Canada. After a while, Shaun went on to work full-time while balancing his studies.

Balancing both his full-time work and education was quite a challenge but even then, Shaun stepped up which earned him multiple promotions to positions with far greater responsibilities. While doing so, he has also been consistently ranked in the top-performing quartile based on dashboard results.

With the kind of attitude and work ethic Shaun has, he never settled. So, he proceeded to pursue his MBA to level up his career to unprecedented heights.

After a decade, Shaun was able to both manage his career and complete his MBA. While it was a way to catapult his career, it was, for him, a pivotal moment of his life. In that moment, he knew he wanted to explore a new role and opportunity.

Shaun, who clearly knows a thing or two about success, believes in the difference between being patient and waiting for the right time or creating your own opportunities and seizing the moment. He believed more on the latter. The role that he currently has were different than what he sees himself into. He felt that it was far off and distant. Recognizing this, even with the security of the career he already has, Shaun left his job and transitioned to a new career.

However, the company that he eventually transitioned into turned out to be yet again, another challenge on his journey. It wasn't what he was looking for. Looking back, Shaun is committed that while it did not turn out to be his final destination, it should not deter him from pursuing other opportunities.

Shaun on going out of his comfort zone says "The fact that you put yourself in a new environment creates tension which allows you to test yourself in ways you haven't tried before. You will be able to meet new people who will appreciate the new and fresh perspective you bring to the table."

He has gone a long way since. Shaun founded Bespoke and was able to create, build and maintain relationships with homeowners seeking mortgage financing. The transition was slow

but it allowed him to see things differently and gave him the confidence and perspective he needed to understand the business.

"It wasn't smooth the whole way, however when you step off the ledge and bet on yourself the results are sure to follow," he adds.

Shaun currently has almost 15 years of experience in the financial services and mortgage industry. From his time at RBC in various roles (most recently as a mortgage specialist) to director of business development for a mortgage lender in addition to an educational background in finance. He has the experience, relationships and education to anticipate your every need and earn your trust and provide peace of mind. The solutions he could provide can range from debt management, interest savings options, cash flow enhancement, and taxation planning considerations.

Shaun provides customized mortgage solutions tailored to your specific needs whether you're a first-time homebuyer, investor, business owner, builder or an individual who don't fit the guidelines of traditional banks. Shaun works and has access to various lenders such as banks, credit unions, trust companies, and private lenders. As part of his commitment to his clients and as a service to them he assists with various services such as purchases, mortgage renewals, pre-approvals, refinances, switches, equity take-outs, and yearly financial reviews.

Shaun is an accomplished management leader with a proven track record of achieving and exceeding sales and team goals consistently in all markets. He also grew a team from three individuals to a thriving group of 18 brokers who are now producing $200,000,000 in revenue yearly.

Coming this far wasn't easy and for Shaun, he attributes it to a combination of "persistence, guts, and acumen" That's a powerful combo anyone who wants to succeed should have!

You can contact Shaun below:

Shaun@bespokelendingsolutions. com

(778) 688-7847

SOURCE: Bespoke Lending Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567527/Bespoke-Lending-Solutions-Shaun-Francis-On-What-It-Means-to-Create-Your-Opportunities-and-Seize-the-Moment