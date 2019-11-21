

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Thursday on renewed uncertainty about a trade deal amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China over Hong Kong. The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a Senate bill supporting protesters in Hong Kong and President Donald Trump is now expected to sign the legislation passed by both chambers of Congress.



Meanwhile, a report from the Wall Street Journal said the trade talks are in danger of hitting an impasse, while Reuters reported that completion of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session, with stocks lower across the board amid renewed uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal due to tensions over Hong Kong.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 56.90 points or 0.85 percent to 6,665.50, after touching a low of 6,658.200 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 56.70 points or 0.83 percent to 6,771.60. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Wednesday.



In the banking space, Westpac's shares are losing more than 2 percent after Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged the company's board to consider chief executive Brian Hartzer's position following AUSTRAC's allegations of the lender breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.



National Australia Bank is lower by 0.6 percent and ANZ Banking is down 0.3 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.



National Australia Bank said it will pay nearly A$50 million to settle a class action suit brought on behalf of thousands of customers who were sold insurance they would not have been eligible to claim against.



The major miners are also lower. Fortescue Metals is lower by almost 2 percent, while Rio Tinto and BHP are declining almost 1 percent each.



Oil stocks are weak even as crude oil prices rebounded overnight. Santos and Oil Search are losing almost 1 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is lower by more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining 0.5 percent after gold prices edged slightly lower overnight.



Clothing retailer Noni B has agreed to acquire a 50.1 percent stake in New Zealand-based clothing and homewares retailer EziBuy for a 'nominal consideration', saying that the move will increase its online sales to about A$200 million. However, Noni B's shares are declining more than 1 percent.



City Chic Collective announced plans to open 15 new Australian outlets within three years. However, the clothing retailer's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6801, compared to $0.6798 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is extending losses to a third straight day on renewed uncertainty about a trade deal amid rising U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 390.28 points or 1.69 percent to 22,758.29, after touching a low of 22,753.30 earlier. Japanese shares closed lower on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 2 percent and Fast Retailing is down almost 1 percent.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are declining more than 1 percent each, while Canon is lower by almost 1 percent.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron and Advantest are falling more than 4 percent each. Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is declining almost 1 percent and Honda Motor is lower by 0.6 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is lower by more than 1 percent and Inpex is edging down 0.1 percent despite a rebound in crude oil prices overnight.



Among the worst performers, Screen Holdings is losing almost 6 percent. Sompo Holdings, Konami Holdings, Oji Holdings and Omron Corp. are all lower by more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see September results for its all industry activity index as well as October figures for supermarket sales and machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 108 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong and South Korea are losing more than 1 percent each, while Taiwan is declining almost 1 percent. Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia are also lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday amid renewed uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal after a report from the Wall Street Journal said trade talks are in danger of hitting an impasse. The Journal said both sides remain divided over core issues, including China's demand for removing tariffs and the U.S.'s insistence on China buying farm products. The WSJ report comes after President Donald Trump threatening higher tariffs on Chinese goods if an agreement is not reached.



The Nasdaq slid 43.93 points or 0.5 percent to 8,526.73, while the Dow fell 112.93 points or 0.4 percent to 27,821.09 and the S&P 500 dropped 11.72 points or 0.4 percent to 3,108.46.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures rebounded Wednesday and recovered Tuesday's heavy losses after official data showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. rose less than expected last week. WTI crude for December ended up $1.90 or 3.4 percent at $57.11 a barrel on expiration day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX