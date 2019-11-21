

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity rose in September, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



The all industry activity index rose 1.5 percent month-on-month in September, after remaining unchanged in August. This was in line with economists' expectations.



Among components, construction activity dropped 2.2 percent monthly in September, bigger than the 0.5 percent fall in August.



Meanwhile, industrial production grew 1.7 percent in September, after a 1.2 percent decline in the preceding month. The tertiary industry activity rose 1.8 percent in September, following a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index gained 2.9 percent in September, in contrast to a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month.



On a quarterly basis, all industry activity rose 0.3 percent in the third quarter, slower than 0.5 percent increase in the previous quarter.



