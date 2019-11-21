

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury products maker LVMH Group (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) has boosted its takeover offer to jeweler Tiffany & Co. (TIF) following which, the companies have entered talks, reports said citing people familiar with the matter.



LVMH now offered to pay about $130 per share for Tiffany after the initial offer of $120 per share was rejected by the company.



Negotiations between the companies are ongoing, and there is no certainty of striking a deal.



In late October, LVMH offered to buy Tiffany in a deal that valued the company at about $14.5 billion. After reviewing the proposal with advisers, Tiffany rebuffed the offer arguing that it significantly undervalues the firm.



The latest offer would value Tiffany at about $16 billion.



LVMH reportedly has persuaded Tiffany to provide it with confidential due diligence after the bid was raised.



