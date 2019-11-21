Biometric-based Jumio Authentication employs advanced 3D face map technology to quickly and securely authenticate users and unlock their digital identities

Jumio, the leading provider of end-to-end identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced its Jumio Authentication solution was named a winner of the Payments Awards 2019 in the Best Use of Biometrics Category.

Now in their seventh year, the Payments Awards recognise and celebrate companies which have demonstrated excellence and innovation in the payments space. The Best Use of Biometrics Award specifically recognises a payments solution or a payments project which is utilising some form of visual or behavioural biometric that enables consumers to make payments or businesses to authenticate them.

Jumio Authentication incorporates the world's first and only iBeta Level 1 and Level 2 certified anti-spoofing technology into its online identity verification suite to capture and process the user's face images taken from any 2D smartphone camera or webcam. The face frames taken with Jumio Authentication are then reconstituted to create a 3D face map which contains over 100 times more liveness data than a 2D photo. This type of liveness detection ensures the user is physically present and prevents masks, dolls, photos or videos, including deepfakes, from fooling the system, offering the highest security face-based biometric verification available.

"This is a big honour for us, especially in light of the other esteemed nominees in this category. This award speaks to our ongoing commitment to innovation and face-based biometrics in serving the payments industry," said Philipp Pointner, Chief Product Officer at Jumio. "We're continuing to evolve, innovate and better serve our payments customers, and biometrics with certified liveness detection is empowering better customer experiences and superior fraud detection."

As businesses seek more reliable means of online user authentication, Jumio Authentication is disrupting a variety of industries from banking, to retail, to the sharing economy and more. Completing more than 300,000 ID verifications daily and over 200 million verifications to date, Jumio is leading the way in fighting online fraud, tackling security challenges and helping companies safely onboard legitimate new customers.

This award comes on the heels of Jumio's two-year focus on automation, enabled through a variety of biometric, AI, machine learning and OCR-based investments and innovations. This multi-pronged approach has resulted in dramatically faster and more accurate verifications as well as a more intuitive user experience across Jumio's entire suite of identity verification and authentication solutions.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person's online and real-world identities. Jumio's end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented intelligence, AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 200 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

