Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd named Global Halal Glove Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd was recognized with the 2019 Global Halal Glove Company of the Year award at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards Banquet held on 14 November at The St. Regis Singapore.

Aliya ZulkaIfi, Research Associate, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan noted that the company has constantly focused on meeting the needs of the industry while it continues to expand its scale and strengthen its offerings.

"Kossan Rubber Industries stands-out from its competitors as a leading participant in the global Halal Glove space, displaying pioneering spirit along with exemplary leadership. With exemplary best practices through corporate social responsibility initiatives and strong year-on-year business performance, Kossan has also achieved an upfront position to further its growth globally in the Halal Glove space," she noted.

"We are proud to be named the 2019 Global Halal Glove Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. This award recognizes our work and commitment in this area and will encourage our team to strive and reach new heights," said Mr. Lawrence Lim, Executive Director, Kossan Rubber Industries.

In receiving the award at the recent awards banquet in Singapore, it was noted that Kossan Rubber had managed to leverage its long-standing experience by pioneering the halal glove industry through the creation of the CONFIDENZ halal glove brand. Through these initiatives and its best practices, Kossan Rubber has outshone its competitors in the industry.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practice Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The shortlisted companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Established in 1979 and listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, KOSSAN is one of the largest manufacturers of disposable gloves in the world. The Group exports its products to over 130 countries and employs approximately 7000 employees with offices in Malaysia, China and the USA. KOSSAN also manufactures a wide-range of engineered rubber products for various industries.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

