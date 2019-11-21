

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) announced it has sold Hi-Tech Coatings unit to Innovative Chemical Products Group's ISG division. The purchase price was 38.5 million euros. Heidelberg expects the sale to generate non-recurring income of around 20 million euros. Three sites and a total of around 60 employees will be transferred to ICP's ISG division.



The company said the divestiture is a part of its initiative to focus on core activities and portfolio adjustments. The transaction is expected to be effective in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX