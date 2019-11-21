SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG einigt sich mit deutschem Bundeskartellamt

Luzern, 21. November 2019 - SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH, ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen für Speziallangstahl, hat eine aussergerichtliche Einigung mit dem deutschen Bundeskartellamt in Bezug auf die Ermittlungen wegen vermuteter kartellrechtswidriger Praktiken erzielt. Die Parteien haben sich auf eine Geldbusse in der Höhe von EUR 12,3 Millionen geeinigt.

SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH akzeptiert die Busse. Die Einigung ist vorbehältlich der Durchführung der geplanten Aktienkapitalerhöhung, die von der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung am 2. Dezember 2019 genehmigt werden soll.

- ENDE -

Für weitere Informationen:

Dr. Ulrich Steiner

Vice President Corporate Communications, Investor Relations & CSR

Telefon +41 (0) 41 581 4120

u.steiner@schmolz-bickenbach.com

www.schmolz-bickenbach.com

Über SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH

Die SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Gruppe ist heute einer der führenden Anbieter individueller Lösungen im Bereich Spezialstahl-Langprodukte weltweit. Sowohl bei Werkzeugstahl als auch bei rostfreiem Langstahl zählt der Konzern zu den führenden Herstellern im globalen Markt und gehört zu den beiden grössten Unternehmen in Europa für legierten und hochlegierten Edelbaustahl. Mit über 10 000 Mitarbeitern und eigenen Produktions- und Distributionsgesellschaften in über 30 Ländern auf fünf Kontinenten gewährleistet das Unternehmen die globale Betreuung und Versorgung seiner Kunden und bietet ihnen weltweit ein komplettes Portfolio aus Produktion und Sales & Services. Sie profitieren von der technologischen Expertise des Unternehmens, der weltweit konstant hohen Produktqualität sowie der detaillierten Kenntnis lokaler Märkte.

Disclaimer

