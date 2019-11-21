BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
London, November 19
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 21 November 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 175,764,773 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 21 November 2019, the Company held 17,247,069 ordinary shares in treasury.
Shareholders should use as the denominator 175,764,773 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
21 November 2019