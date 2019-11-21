BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 21 November 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 84,339,001 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 21 November 2019, the Company held 25,989,937 Ordinary Shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 84,339,001 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.



Date: 21 November 2019