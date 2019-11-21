Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Directors, PDMR and PCA Share Dealings in Company

Directors, PDMR and PCA Share Dealings in Company
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF) (TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Graeme Dacomb, Non-Executive Director of the Company, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited (person closely associated with Mr. Robert (Bob) Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific) and Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company and persons closely associated with Mr. Flynn.
On 18 November 2019, Mr. Dacomb acquired 10,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 192.00p per share.
On 20 November 2019, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a person closely associated with Robert Stan, acquired 6,250 Shares at a price of 184.00p per share.
On 20 November 2019, Mr. Flynn undertook some portfolio management and sold 6,213 Shares at a price of 184.00p, Mr. Flynn's daughters, Miss Emily Flynn and Miss Charlotte Flynn, acquired 3,883 Shares at an approximate price of 184.77p and 2,330 Shares at an approximate price of 184.51p respectively. In addition, Mr. Flynn reinvested dividends of 120 Shares at a price 183.88p and Mrs. Louise Flynn, Mr. Flynn's spouse, reinvested dividends of 20 Shares at a price 184.43p. As a result of these transactions, the net addition in total Shares held by Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated with him was 140 Shares.
All transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Dacomb is 20,000 Shares, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited and persons closely associated is 257,265 Shares and the total beneficial holding of Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated is 36,336 Shares, representing 0.01%, 0.15% and 0.02% respectively of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
Directors' Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Graeme Dacomb
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
10,000
192.00p
e.
Date of the transaction
18 November 2019
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Kevin Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
6,213
184.00p
e.
Date of the transaction
20 November 2019
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Kevin Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
120
183.88p
e.
Date of the transaction
20 November 2019
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Louise Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
20
184.43p
e.
Date of the transaction
20 November 2019
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Emily Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
3,883
184.7761p
e.
Date of the transaction
20 November 2019
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Charlotte Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
2,330
184.5109p
e.
Date of the transaction
20 November 2019
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Spruce Bluff Resources Limited
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Persons closely associated with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
6,250
184.00p
e.
Date of the transaction
20 November 2019
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information:
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Website:
www.anglopacificgroup.com
Berenberg
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
BMO Capital Markets Limited
+44 (0) 20 7664 8020
Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner / Neil Elliot
Peel Hunt LLP
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Ross Allister / James Bavister
Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers
Notes to Editors
About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.
