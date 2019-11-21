

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK supermarket sales grew 1 percent year-on-year in the past 12 weeks, data from market research group Kantar showed on Tuesday.



The results are based on Kantar Worldpanel FMCG data for the 12 weeks to November 3.



'The increase is slightly behind the equivalent rate last month, against a backdrop of political uncertainty and a persistently wet autumn,' the firm said.



Grocery inflation was 0.8 percent for the 12-week period ending November 3.



Preparations for Halloween translated into a 6 percent increase in pumpkin sales in October this year. Over the past decade, pumpkin sales have increased 62 percent.



In the run up to Christmas, an average UK household is expected to spend more than GBP 380 on groceries during December, Kantar said.



The firm estimates that shoppers are set to spend nearly GBP 11 billion in December alone, reflecting the significance of the month for retailers.



Co-op, Lidl and Iceland continued to log sales growth, while the four largest retailers - Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco - and Waitrose, reported declines.



Online retailer Ocado again emerged the fastest growing grocer with 13.5 percent sales growth.



