

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey plc (JMAT.L) reported profit before tax of 225 million pounds for the six months ended 30th September 2019 compared to 244 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 91.6 pence compared to 105.9 pence. Underlying operating profit declined 5 percent to 265 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 95.8 pence compared to 109.0 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 6.82 billion pounds from 4.97 billion pounds, last year. Reported revenue increased 37 percent reflecting higher precious metal prices. Underlying sales increased 3 percent to 2.12 billion pounds driven by good growth in Clean Air and Efficient Natural Resources.



For 2019/20, the Group expects group operating performance in line with market expectations.



The board approved an increase of 5 percent in the interim dividend to 24.50 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders on 4th February 2020, with an ex dividend date of 28th November 2019.



