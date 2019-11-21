After China's National Day holiday, demand started picking up at a slow pace, but the anticipated installation rush did not occur as expected, due to land and financing issues, as well as the return of winter. These factors will also delay the timing of more than 6 GW of capacity to the first half of next year. PV InfoLink has thus downwardly revised its estimates for installed capacity in the fourth quarter to 11.3 GW in China and 30 GW globally, bringing this year's global demand forecast to below 120 GW.From pv magazine, November 2019 issue Unexpectedly low demand in China has impacted the ...

