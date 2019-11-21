Allied Universal(R) and SOS Security(R) Announce Industry Transformational Merger

SANTA ANA, CA and PARSIPPANY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America, and SOS Security®, a renowned provider of global security services, today announced that a definitive agreement has been executed with respect to a transformational merger that creates a security leader in North America and beyond. "I am thrilled to welcome Edward Silverman - one of the most highly regarded leaders of the security industry - and the SOS Security team to the Allied Universal family," said Steve Jones, CEO of Allied Universal. "Like Allied Universal, SOS Security has built a renowned and respected brand of security services. Now, working together, we will be able to combine the best of both brands to elevate security services, the breadth and reach of capabilities and opportunity to provide new security solutions."

Founded in 1969, SOS Security brings a complementary and scalable approach to security services to Allied Universal. With offices in five countries, SOS Security's 15,000 employees work around the world providing safety, security, executive protection, intelligence, consultancy and advisory services, including more than 2,000 assignments last year in over 100 countries through its subsidiary, AS Solution. The company has among the highest retention rates in the industry with respect to customers and security personnel.

The joining of Allied Universal and SOS Security establishes the company as a truly differentiated service provider in the global security industry with:

A combined force of over 230,000 security professionals;

Combined best practices to elevate security service delivery and industry norms;

SOS Security's unique capabilities in international markets and intelligence analysis;

Allied Universal's highly advanced, comprehensive and integrated technology solutions;

Expertise in risk management specializing in security consulting, investigations, personal protection and threat, disaster and emergency response;

High-level crowd management, event staffing and consulting providing a one-stop solution for event and site security.

Following the merger, Silverman, the CEO and Founder of SOS Security, will serve as Co-Chairman of the Executive Committee and an Advisor to the Board of Directors, bringing his vision of scalable boutique security service to Allied Universal.

"Delivering personalized services, whether operating under a billion or at $10 billion, has always been my mission," said Silverman. "As part of Allied Universal, and with shared values and purpose, we have a remarkable opportunity to bring specialized security services that reflect client priorities and attract the best resources and strategic partners to the industry."

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America with more than 215,000 employees and revenues over $7.5 billion, provides unparalleled security services and technology solutions. With offices located throughout the nation as well as internationally (Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom), Allied Universal is responsible for protecting client sites covering multiple specialty sectors such as higher education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government and corporate campuses, etc. Supported by vast experience gained from being in business for over 60 years, Allied Universal provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through world-class customer service, highly advanced systems and cohesive technology solutions…Allied Universal is There for you™. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

About SOS Security

Founded in 1969, SOS Security is one of the largest privately-owned security companies in the U.S. with over 70 offices in major metropolitan areas and 15,000 security professionals working domestically and around the world. A proven leader in the security and protective services Industry, SOS Security is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has offices throughout the United States and resources servicing over 100 countries. SOS Security is a leading provider of security personnel and related services, helping a broad range of clients in the corporate, government and high net worth sectors to protect their people, assets and reputations. SOS Security's growth is driven by our ongoing dedication to meet our clients' evolving security requirements. Additional information is available at www.sossecurity.com.

