

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical plc (HLCL.L) reported profit before tax of 13.1 million pounds for the six months to 30 September 2019 compared to 29.1 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 11.6 pence compared to 21.6 pence. EPRA earnings per share was 5.4 pence compared to a loss of 4.6 pence.



For the first-half period, revenue declined to 22.05 million pounds from 23.39 million pounds, prior year.



The company has proposed an interim dividend of 2.70 pence, an increase of 3.8 percent on the previous period.



