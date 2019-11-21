

MAZDA3

TOKYO, Nov 21, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - The all-new Mazda3 has been named Thailand Car of the Year 2019 by the Thai Automotive Journalists Association. It is the second time a Mazda has won Thailand Car of the Year, after the Mazda CX-3 took the 2016 award.The Mazda3 was chosen as the top pick among seven finalists by a judging panel comprised of over 60 automotive journalists.The all-new Mazda3 adopts a matured Kodo design language that aims to embody the essence of Japanese aesthetics. While the overall form presents a simple, single motion, subtle undulations bring the design to life through shifting light and reflections that glide over the body surface. The result is a more natural and powerful expression of vitality than previous Kodo models. The all-new Mazda3 adopts Mazda's new Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, designed to enable people to make the most of their natural sense of balance.The latest Skyactiv engines are incorporated to provide responsive speed control in any driving situation. Based on its philosophy of designing the car around the human being, Mazda has dramatically enhanced the model's fundamental driving attributes to make accelerating, turning and braking feel completely natural.Since May 2019, all-new Mazda3 for the Thai market has been locally produced at AutoAlliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.Mazda aims to make a special bond with customers by offering products, technologies and services that appeal to more people.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: Mazda