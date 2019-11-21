

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork Plc (ROR.L) issued a trading update covering the four months to 27 October 2019. Order intake improved from a year ago, on an organic constant currency basis, and was also ahead on a year-to-date basis. The Group remains highly cash generative with a strong balance sheet.



For 2019, Rotork projects reported adjusted operating profit to be in-line with management expectations on an organic constant currency basis. Full year adjusted operating margins are expected to show good progress year-on-year.



The Group now expects modestly lower organic constant currency sales year-on-year in 2019. A slightly greater than usual proportion of recent orders are not for delivery until next year, the Group noted.



Rotork Plc will publish its full-year results on 3 March 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX