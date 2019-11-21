

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch jobless rate remained stable in October, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old group was a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in October, the same rate as seen in September.



The number of unemployed persons rose by an average of 3,000 persons to 323,000 in the three months to October.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 to 24 years, rose to 7.3 percent in October from 7.2 percent in the prior month.



