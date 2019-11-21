

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence rose to the highest level in seven months in November, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 59.9 in November from 57.0 in October.



The latest confidence index reading was the highest since April, when it was 63.5.



The index reflecting the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months rose to 79.3 in November from 74.8 in October.



The general economic situation expectation index increased to 78.5 in November from 73.4 in the preceding month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index rose to 58.8 in November from 56.8 in the prior month. An increase in this measure reflects a decrease of number of people unemployed expectation.



The probability of saving indicator increased to 23 in November from 22.8 in the previous month.



