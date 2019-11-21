Pierre Donnersberg Named Business Worldwide Magazine's 'Man of The Year - 2019'

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierre Donnersberg, Chairman of globally renowned consulting and insurance brokerage SIACI SAINT HONORE, has been named "Man of The Year" in the 2019 Business Worldwide Magazine Awards.

Now in its third year, the accolade recognizes an individual in business whose proven leadership, strategic planning, customer and market focus have stimulated his company to continually grow, develop and innovate. It also seeks to name and celebrate those whose vision and enterprising spirits have helped shaped the conceptual landscape of their industry, inspiring others to innovate in their own way.

As a European leader in consulting and insurance brokerage, Paris based SIACI SAINT HONORE has been dedicated to creating value for clients, employees and stakeholders for over 80 years. The Group advises many of France's top 1,000 companies, but also operates from major countries across Europe and has a strong presence throughout Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and China. Pierre Donnersberg and his global team are experts in their field, offering a comprehensive range of services from corporate level cyber security consultancy to employee health and well-being. Clients include the largest marine broker in the world, the leader in the French nuclear industry and a global diamond and jewel magnate.

A graduate of the Paris School of Journalism, Pierre's achievements have included being awarded Officer of the Legion of Honour, Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters and Director of Edmond De Rothschild SA. He is a serious collector of contemporary Chinese art. His entrepreneurial spirit is at the very heart of SIaci Saint Honore's work, along with core values of independence, expertise, innovation and availability.

Corporate Social Responsibility is also an integral part of the business, which supports a wide range of community projects and humanitarian causes. The company's new research institute, S2H Institute, brings together academics, partner companies and industry specialists with the aim of looking into the risks associated with an ageing population and its implication on the corporate world.

Pierre told Business Worldwide Magazine, "As a global player in insurance brokerage and employee benefits, consulting and administration, we are confident that SIACI SAINT HONORE will remain at the forefront of our sector, seamlessly responding to expectations and helping our clients with their day to day decision making processes."

Further information on SIACI SAINT HONORE, its services and industry news can be found at https://www.s2hgroup.com/en/

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide website https://www.bwmonline.com/2019/11/19/siaci-saint-honore-leaders-in-brokerage-consultancy-and-training/

