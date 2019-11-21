Ground-mounted PV systems promote biodiversity according to a new study published in Germany. Scientists collected data from 75 MW of solar plants nationwide and found the areas they were located in showed greater diversity and more intact habitat structures and found panels provide a refuge for animals.From pv magazine Germany. The issue of vast fields of solar panels restricting other types of land use is still a controversial one for the PV industry but, as the head of Germany's Federal Association of New Energy Industry Robert Busch said: "Germany is not a plains country but for the climate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...