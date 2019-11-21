Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding booking of capacities of LNG reloading station

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs, that it is finalizing tender procedure regarding long term booking of the capacities of the LNG reloading station in Klaipeda. A contract regarding the booking of the capacities of the LNG reloading station in Klaipeda for a duration of 5 years will be offered to sign to the tenderer that provided the best offer. In the tender in total 5 companies expressed interest to book the capacities. Out of them was chosen a tenderer with the proposed best price. It is planned, that the contract will be finalized by the end of November. More information will be provided once the contract is concluded.

Comment by the Management of the Company:

The Company is the LNG terminal operator, therefore development of LNG market and LNG trade is not Company's main field of activities. Accordingly, we expect to reach the best synergy in cooperation with those companies, which have relevant competence and contacts in the market. Aiming at having a strategic partner for LNG small scale market development in Baltic region, including Poland, and seeing the interest in the infrastructure owned by the Company from the market participants, we have announced tender procedure regarding long term booking of the capacities of the LNG reloading station. Once we come into the agreement, it will provide possibilities for the Company to focus in the activities of terminal operator, while securing stable levels of the revenue and cover operational as well as capital costs of the infrastructure. Meanwhile strategic partner will be responsible for LNG market development and LNG trade.









Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594