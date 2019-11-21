

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session as a bill compelling the United States to support pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong spurred fresh concerns about an anticipated 'phase one' trade deal between the U.S. and China.



The benchmark DAX was down 94 points, or 0.72 percent, at 13,064 after losing half a percent the previous day.



Lender Commerzbank edged down half a percent and Deutsche Bank fell 1.3 percent as trade jitters sent the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield down to its lowest levels in three weeks.



Tariff-sensitive automakers such as BMW and Volkswagen were moving lower.



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen climbed nearly 3 percent. The company said it has sold Hi-Tech Coatings unit to Innovative Chemical Products Group's ISG division.



Industrial and technology group ThyssenKrupp plunged 10 percent. After widening its fiscal 2019 net loss, the company said it is generally cautious about the current fiscal year 2020.



