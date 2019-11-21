German herbal remedy manufacturer also chooses Veeva OpenData in Russia to provide field teams with accurate customer reference data for better HCP engagement

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Bionorica SE, a fast-growing German manufacturer of herbal medicines, has selected multichannel Veeva CRM to streamline business processes and improve customer interactions globally. The company has also adopted Veeva OpenData in Russia for reliable, complete customer data to help field teams deliver more focused interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs).

"We previously relied on multiple systems and needed a CRM solution that was quick to implement and easy to use. Veeva CRM gives us a proven industry application that we are able to deploy with speed to drive more efficient and effective engagement with HCPs and pharmacies," said Christian Kunzelmann, head of IT at Bionorica. "With Veeva CRM, we have a complete view of all customer touchpoints which enables us to be more nimble and deliver truly tailored customer engagement."

Veeva CRM is the industry's leading platform for organizations of all sizes, from pre-commercial launching their first product to the largest global biopharma companies. Advanced mobility, multichannel capabilities, and real-time insights enable field teams to drive effective customer engagement across all channels, including face-to-face, email, and web. With Veeva CRM, Bionorica can now engage with the right customer in the right channel at the right time.

"In addition to our implementation of Veeva CRM, we selected Veeva OpenData in Russia to empower our teams with high quality customer data," said Thomas Hansch, head of global sales at Bionorica. "With Veeva OpenData, our sales force teams have real-time access to accurate customer information to target customers more effectively and improve commercial execution."

Veeva OpenData provides access to approximately 16 million HCPs and their healthcare organizations spanning 100 countries, including data partnerships. Combined with multichannel Veeva CRM, field teams have the most accurate information to engage with the right customer in the right channel at the right time.

Veeva CRM and Veeva OpenData are part of Veeva Commercial Cloud. Learn how Veeva Commercial Cloud enables intelligent customer engagement at the upcoming Veeva Commercial Medical Summit Europe, 3-5 December, in Barcelona. The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/eu/summit.

