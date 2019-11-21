

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Thursday amid concerns that the Phase 1 trade deal between the U.S. and China may not be reached within this year.



U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he has not made a trade deal with China yet because Beijing is not 'stepping up' in negotiations. 'I don't think they're stepping up to the level that I want,' he said.



A U.S. bill aimed at protecting Hong Kong's freedom also added to tensions between the world's two biggest economies.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 40 points, or 0.67 percent, at 5,854 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Lenders Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down around half a percent as trade jitters sent the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield down to its lowest levels in three weeks.



Luxury products maker LVMH Group fell over 1 percent on reports it has increased its offer for jeweler Tiffany & Co,



In economic releases, French manufacturing confidence improved in November, data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The manufacturing confidence index rose marginally to 100 in November, in line with expectations, from 99 in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX