Industry leaders to discuss how commercial models are evolving to improve customer engagement in the era of precision medicine and outcome-based healthcare

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Dan Atkins, vice president of digital innovation and insight at Shionogi Europe, and Gerhard Arnhofer, vice president and head of integrated multichannel marketing at Bayer, are featured keynote speakers at 2019 Veeva Commercial Medical Summit, Europe.

Mr. Atkins and Mr. Arnhofer each have nearly 20 years of digital experience across different industries and therapeutic areas. The leaders will participate in a fireside chat on 3 December to discuss how they're innovating go-to-market strategies to address the growing importance of specialty treatments and seamless customer engagement. They'll also look ahead at how precision medicine will transform today's commercial models.

Veeva Commercial Medical Summit, Europe is expected to draw more than 1,200 life sciences professionals and experts, making it the largest commercial and medical affairs event in Europe. The seventh annual event will include over 20 sessions with experts from the world's leading global biopharmaceutical companies, including Merck KGaA, Roche, Bayer, and LEO Pharma. Featured sessions include:

Boehringer Ingelheim discussing how the right customer data foundation is key to digital transformation and intelligent customer engagement

GSK discussing the use of evidence and data-driven insights to engage scientific leaders and personalize engagement

Novartis sharing best practices to drive commercial success through a holistic multichannel engagement strategy

Novo Nordisk explaining how a modular content strategy improves efficiency and compliance of commercial content across multiple channels

2019 Veeva Commercial Medical Summit, Europe takes place in Barcelona on 3-5 December. The event is sponsored by Accenture, Aktana, Anthill, Aqurance, BASE life science, Bright Affect, C3i Solutions, C-Clear Partners, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, Eagle Productivity Solutions, ec4u, Huron Consulting, ICP, LPW Training, Maquetting, Nubérica, OKRA Technologies, Pharma Advisors, ProMeasure, Proxima Rsearch, Pulse, Purple Agency, PwC, RMH Media, Salesforce, SunTseu, Sycor, Trustrack, Usacd, Velvet, Viseven, and Xpediant Digital.

The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Learn more, register, and view the agenda at veeva.com/eu/summit.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 775 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005382/en/

Contacts:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com

Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-796-643-2912

kiran.may@veeva.com