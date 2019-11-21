Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $68bn Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market

- Top 50 Gastrointestinal Therapeutic Companies 2020
- GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott, Allergan, Eli Lilly, Evoke Pharma, Other Companies
LONDON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The gastrointestinal (GI) therapeutics industry is on the rise; growing to reach $68,237.0m by 2028. This growth stems from rising prevalence of GI disorders. Moreover, the increase in R&D has been a priority of the big pharma companies to infuse the drug pipelines with a new set of candidates with a high potential of reaching the clinical stage. However, the pricing pressure due to rising competition has hampered the market growth. On the contrary, the expiry of high-profile patents, which will carve the path for the launch of generic drugs in the market can provide growth opportunities to the other players in the market.
Report Scope
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the gastrointestinal drugs market:
• Abbott
• AbbVie
• Alexion Pharmaceuticals
• Allergan
• ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• AstraZeneca
• Bayer AG
• Biogen
• Eisai Co., Ltd.
• Eli Lilly
• Evoke Pharma
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Intercept Pharmaceuticals
• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
• Janssen Pharmaceutica
• Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.
• Mallinckrodt plc
• Pfizer
• Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Takeda
• Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
• Novartis AG
• Shire
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Sanofi
• ETX Pharma, Inc.
• Theravance Biopharma, Inc.
• Other companies
• This report also discusses factors that drive and restrain the market, as well as opportunities in the gastrointestinal therapeutic market.
Companies covered in the report include:
Actavis
Advanced Accelerator Applications
Alere Inc.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Altos Therapeutics LLC
Amgen Inc.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aptalis Pharma
Aries Pharmaceuticals
Array BioPharma Inc.
Asklepion Pharmaceuticals
Astellas Pharma, Inc.
AstraZeneca
Axcan
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals
Biogen IDEC
Biogen Inc.
BioLineRx Ltd.
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
Capital, Inc.
Celgene Corporation
Cubist Pharmaceuticals
Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.
EA Pharma Co., Ltd.
Eisai Co., Ltd.
Elan Pharmaceuticals
Eli Lilly
ETX Pharma, Inc.
Eurand
Evoke Pharma, Inc.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Forest Laboratories, LLC
Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Galapagos NV
Genentech
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline
Gubra
Helsinn Healthcare
Horizon Pharma
ICR (The Institute of Cancer Research)
Imclone
Imugene Ltd.
Inkine Pharmaceutical
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Janssen Biotech
Johnson & Johnson
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Lonza Group AG
Mallinckrodt plc
Medivation
Merck
Merrimack
MGI Pharma
Millenium Pharmaceuticals
Mitobridge
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Napo Pharmaceuticals
Neurogastrx, Inc.
Novartis
NPS Pharmaceuticals
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.
Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Optimer Pharmaceuticals
Orphan Pharmaceuticals
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Pfizer
ProStrakan
PvP Biologics, Inc.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd.
Repligen
Rhythm Health, Inc.
Romark Laboratories
Salix Pharmaceuticals
Sanofi-Aventis
Santarus
Schering-Plough
Shionogi
Shire Plc
Soligenix, Inc.
St. Jude Medical, Inc.
Strativa Pharmaceuticals
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Taiho Oncology
Takeda
Tesaro
Theravance Biopharma, Inc.
TiGenix NV
UCB
Universal Cells, Inc.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Watson Pharmaceuticals
Wyeth
Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
