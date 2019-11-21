Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $68bn Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market

- Top 50 Gastrointestinal Therapeutic Companies 2020

- GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott, Allergan, Eli Lilly, Evoke Pharma, Other Companies

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The gastrointestinal (GI) therapeutics industry is on the rise; growing to reach $68,237.0m by 2028. This growth stems from rising prevalence of GI disorders. Moreover, the increase in R&D has been a priority of the big pharma companies to infuse the drug pipelines with a new set of candidates with a high potential of reaching the clinical stage. However, the pricing pressure due to rising competition has hampered the market growth. On the contrary, the expiry of high-profile patents, which will carve the path for the launch of generic drugs in the market can provide growth opportunities to the other players in the market.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 263-page report you will receive 116 charts- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 263-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the leading 50 gastrointestinal therapeutic companies. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-50-gastrointestinal-therapeutic-companies-2020/download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the gastrointestinal drugs market:

• Abbott

• AbbVie

• Alexion Pharmaceuticals

• Allergan

• ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• AstraZeneca

• Bayer AG

• Biogen

• Eisai Co., Ltd.

• Eli Lilly

• Evoke Pharma

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

• Janssen Pharmaceutica

• Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.

• Mallinckrodt plc

• Pfizer

• Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Takeda

• Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

• Novartis AG

• Shire

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Sanofi

• ETX Pharma, Inc.

• Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

• Other companies

• This report also discusses factors that drive and restrain the market, as well as opportunities in the gastrointestinal therapeutic market.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-50-gastrointestinal-therapeutic-companies-2020/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Actavis

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Alere Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Altos Therapeutics LLC

Amgen Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aptalis Pharma

Aries Pharmaceuticals

Array BioPharma Inc.

Asklepion Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Axcan

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Biogen IDEC

Biogen Inc.

BioLineRx Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Capital, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Cubist Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

EA Pharma Co., Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Elan Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

ETX Pharma, Inc.

Eurand

Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Forest Laboratories, LLC

Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Galapagos NV

Genentech

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Gubra

Helsinn Healthcare

Horizon Pharma

ICR (The Institute of Cancer Research)

Imclone

Imugene Ltd.

Inkine Pharmaceutical

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Janssen Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Mallinckrodt plc

Medivation

Merck

Merrimack

MGI Pharma

Millenium Pharmaceuticals

Mitobridge

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Napo Pharmaceuticals

Neurogastrx, Inc.

Novartis

NPS Pharmaceuticals

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Optimer Pharmaceuticals

Orphan Pharmaceuticals

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer

ProStrakan

PvP Biologics, Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Repligen

Rhythm Health, Inc.

Romark Laboratories

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi-Aventis

Santarus

Schering-Plough

Shionogi

Shire Plc

Soligenix, Inc.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Strativa Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Taiho Oncology

Takeda

Tesaro

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

TiGenix NV

UCB

Universal Cells, Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Watson Pharmaceuticals

Wyeth

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2019-2029

Global OTC Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2019-2029

Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market Forecasts 2020-2030

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

Biologics Market Trends and Forecasts 2019-2029

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg