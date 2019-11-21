Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.11.2019 | 11:55
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, November 21

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR3.5.6

To: The FCA

Date:21 November 2019

Name of applicant:BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From: 21 May 2019To: 20 November 2019
Balance under scheme from previous return:4,945,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:n/a
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:n/a
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period		4,945,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission94,766,267 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 17 December 2010)
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period240,672,801

Name of contact:Mr K Mayger
Address of contact:12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 1098

SIGNED BY Mr K Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Company Secretary

© 2019 PR Newswire