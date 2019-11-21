

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mexican fast-food chain Taco Bell is entering into the world of fried chicken with the launch of its Crispy Tortilla Chicken.



The company, owned by Yum! Brands, is officially testing out its new menu item in the locations in Houston, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, starting Thursday. The company plans to launch Crispy Tortilla Chicken across its stores nationwide in 2020.



Taco Bell said its test kitchen's innovation process took 100 variations of the recipe.



The Crispy Tortilla Chicken features all white-meat chicken marinated in a jalapeno buttermilk marinade and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. It will be served with the new Creamy Chili Pepper Sauce.



The item can be purchased as chicken strips separately or stuffed into a taco. The Crispy Tortilla Chicken will cost $1.99 for a taco, $2.99 for 2 pieces of chicken, and $3.99 for 3 pieces. It will also be available in $5 and $7 boxes.



Taco Bell's latest offering follows the success of Nacho Fries, which generated $1 billion in sales.



The company in late August had said that it was making changes to its menu starting September 12, by simplifying options and cutting nine items. However, the company introduced new combo items, including Crunchy Tacos Supreme, Soft Tacos Supreme, and Nachos BellGrande, among others.



In July, Taco Bell said it was facing a shortage for tortillas nationwide, forcing some of its restaurants to stop selling quesadillas and burritos made with the wrap.



Companies are trying to entice customers with innovative menus amid stiff competition in the fast-food industry.



In early November, Popeyes relaunched its much-awaited fried chicken sandwich in restaurants across the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX