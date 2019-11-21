Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 ISIN: US9884981013 Ticker-Symbol: TGR 
Tradegate
21.11.19
11:56 Uhr
89,70 Euro
+1,07
+1,21 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,67
89,20
12:42
89,00
89,70
11:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
YUM! BRANDS
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YUM BRANDS INC89,70+1,21 %