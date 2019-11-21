The global whole milk powder market size is poised to grow by USD 481.25 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 1% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the wide applications of whole milk powder. Also, the innovations in milk powder packaging are anticipated to further boost the growth of the whole milk powder market.

The adoption of whole milk powder is increasing due to its various applications. Whole milk powder is enriched with proteins, fat, and other nutrients to enhance its nutritional value. Moreover, it is easily soluble in water and acts as a substitute for fresh milk. Thus, it is extensively used as a substitute for milk and as an ingredient in dairy and processed food products. It is also used to produce evaporated milk, chocolates, soups, sweetened condensed milk, cultured milk, confectionery, ice cream, and bakery products. Thus, the wide-spread applications of whole milk powder will drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Whole Milk Powder Companies:

Arla Foods amba

Arla Foods amba operates under various segments, which include Europe, International, trading, and Arla foods ingredients. The company's key offerings include Milex full cream milk powder that offers nutrition and can be used for preparing coffee and tea. It can also be used for baking and cooking as well.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc. operates the business through the commercial investments division, and whole milk powder. The company offers cheese, butter, consumer retail, beverages, dairy foods, fluid milk, and dairy ingredients. It offers contract manufacturing for consumer products. The company also offers whole milk powder.

Danone SA

Danone SA operates through the following segments: Essential dairy and plant-based international, Essential dairy and plant-based North America, Specialized nutrition, and Waters. The company offers whole milk powder in 500-gm and 100-gm packs.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group operates its business under three segments, namely Ingredients, Consumer and foodservice, and China farms. The company offers instant whole milk powder containing 28% fat. In August 2018, the company launched Anchor Protein+ flavored milk in New Zealand.

Nestlé SA

Nestlé SA has business operations under various segments, which include AMS, EMENA, AOA, Nestlé Waters, and other businesses. The company's key offerings include NIDO Instant Full Cream Milk Powder containing 28% fat in 900-gm packs.

Whole Milk Powder Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Regular whole milk powder

Instant whole milk powder

Whole Milk Powder Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

