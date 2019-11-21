Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Report First Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the first quarter 2020 (the three months ended October 31, 2019).

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (http://investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10PM Eastern on December 10, 2019.

Zedge's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30PM Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial Toll Free: 844-602-0380 or International: 862-298-0970 at least five minutes before the 4:30PM Eastern start and ask for the Zedge earnings conference call.

The call will also be webcast through this URL:

https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/56771 (through 3/10/20)

Following the call and continuing through 12/24/19, a call replay will be available by dialing Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay access code: 56771

About Zedge:

Zedge offers a state-of-the-art digital publishing platform that powers our consumer-facing app availing users with a host of digital content - wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and stickers. We are evolving by developing new apps run on top of our publishing platform and generally focus on the entertainment vertical. Our creators are amateur and professional artists as well as new and major brands who can easily launch a virtual storefront in Zedge where they can market and sell their content to our user base. Our app has been downloaded close to 400 million times, had close to 34 million monthly active users as of July 31, 2019 and has consistently averaged in the "Top 60' most popular free apps in Google Play in the US.

Contact:

Jonathan Reich

ir@zedge.net

