

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output price inflation eased in October after rising in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.



Output prices edged up 0.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a 0.4 percent rise in September. A similar rise in price was seen in August.



Energy industry prices grew 11.3 percent annually in October, while those in the production of intermediate goods fell 1.1 percent.



Producer prices for electricity and water supply rose by 15.2 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively.



Manufacturing prices decreased 0.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, output prices fell 0.3 percent in October, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.



