Donnerstag, 21.11.2019

PR Newswire
21.11.2019 | 12:52
Menhaden Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, November 21

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:MENHADEN PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameCAVENHAM PUBLIC GROWTH
City and country of registered office (if applicable)George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:20/11/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):21/11/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached18.98%18.98%
Position of previous notification (if applicable)17.01%17.01%

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BZ0XWD0415,185,00018.98%
SUBTOTAL 8. A15,185,00018.98%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexExercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Pe-
riod xi		Physical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL
8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher
than the notifiable threshold		% of voting rights through financial in-
struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold		Total of both if it equals or is higher
than the notifiable threshold
CAVAMONT HOLDINGS LIMITED18.98%18.98%
CAVAMONT INVESTMENTS LIMITED18.98%18.98%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completionGeneva
Date of completion21/11/2019
