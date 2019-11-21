

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $62 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21 million or $0.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $5.17 billion from $5.40 billion last year.



Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $21 Mln. vs. $83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q3): $5.17 Bln vs. $5.40 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.57 to $2.77



