Technavio has been monitoring the global medical specialty bags market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.6 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 149-page research report with TOC on "Medical Specialty Bags Market Analysis Report by Product (Ostomy bags, IV fluid bags, CAPD bags, Urine bags, Enteral feeding bags, Blood bags, Anesthesia and resuscitation bags, and Other medical specialty bags), by End-Users (Hospitals, ASCs, and others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increase in the number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures. In addition, the increasing focus on use of eco-friendly materials is anticipated to further boost the growth of the medical specialty bags market.

The rising incidence of medical conditions such as colorectal cancer, diverticulitis, and IBD is driving the demand for surgical procedures such as ostomy procedures. Surgical procedures involve a lot of blood loss and often require blood transfusions. This is driving the adoption of medical specialty bags as they are used for renal dialysis and collection, processing, storage, and transfer of blood and blood components. Thus, the increasing number of surgical procedures, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Medical Specialty Bags Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers products such as Urine collection bags, Ostomy bags, and IV fluid bags.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Renal Care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Advanced Surgery, Acute Therapies, and Other. The company offers CAPD bags, Ostomy bags, and IV fluid bags to end-users including hospitals, clinics, physicians, and GPOs.

Coloplast Group

Coloplast Group is headquartered in Denmark and operates under various business segments, namely Chronic care, Urology care, and Wound skin care. The company offers Ostomy bags and Urine collection bags to end-users including hospitals, institutions, wholesalers and pharmacies, and home healthcare.

ConvaTec Group Plc

ConvaTec Group Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Advanced wound care, Ostomy care, Continence and critical care, and Infusion devices. The company offers various products such as Ostomy bags and Urine collection bags.

Hollister Inc.

Hollister Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Ostomy care products, Continence care products, Wound care products, and Critical care products. The company offers Ostomy bags and Urine collection bags to the healthcare facilities end-user.

Medical Specialty Bags Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Ostomy bags

IV fluid bags

CAPD bags

Urine bags

Enteral feeding bags

Blood bags

Anesthesia and resuscitation bags

Other medical specialty bags

Medical Specialty Bags Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

