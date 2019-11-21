ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime Media Lands 3 Million Commitment from Media Funding Group to Fund Advertising for New Products that Need Exposure in Mainstream Media - Baristas "Munchie Magic" awarded first $250,000 For Rollout

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) has announced that it has received a commitment from Media Funding Group "MFG" to fund up to $3,000,000 (three million dollars) of funding to be utilized specifically to place media for products that need exposure but may not have the cash available to properly market.

Companies that have a product that they feel could benefit from media exposure and advertising should apply at www.reeltime.com to determine how much of the fund that they may be able to utilize. Decisions as to how much may be allocated are based on the appeal and margins of the products along with the viability and visions of the companies themselves.



As part of the deal, ReelTime Media will act as the agency of record for any of the placements done that utilize the $3,000,000 (three million dollars) in funding commitment promoting the products that are accepted to the media funding program.

Media Funding Group, "MFG" is the venture capital division of a direct response firm operating since 2005. MFG currently has contracted to provide funding in excess of $8 million to 6 companies in sectors including Real Estate, Technology, Consumer Goods and Nutraceuticals has made a commitment to deploy $3,000,000 (three million dollars) in media funding through ReelTimes media funding division. The funds will be dispersed to provide media creation and placements of products that ReelTime and MFG believe will be able to create positive returns on investments. Deployment of media under the media funding model is done generally on a "pay per sale", royalty, or equity investment basis.

The first $250,000 allocation of the Media Funding has been allocated to Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK:BCCI) as Co-Op funds for its "Munchie Magic," the first Virtual Restaurant that features Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Baristas coffee products along with other snacks delivered to homes and businesses. Munchie Magic is initially available to customers in select regions near Seattle and is expected to expand nationally once scalable processes are established and tested.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Oftentimes companies have done an excellent job in creating tremendous products yet when it comes time to advertise them, they lack the knowledge and capital to market such that people will become aware that they are available. MFG has had a very long history of funding media buys to companies in this position and now using their experience and resources we have established a fund specifically for this purpose and we will be able to help other companies realize their potential. We welcome submissions by companies who are in this position at our website www.reeltime.com ."

ReelTime Media Recently Contracted with Toys for Tots to Roll Out its' National Holiday Gifting Campaign Included in the upcoming Fortune Magazine. In addition, this month ReelTime Media and The Stetson Mansion launched a Primetime TV campaign to 20 million households spanning 94 Markets over 27 states promoting the Mansions Christmas Spectacular. ReelTime Media has also become the exclusive marketing agency of record and production partner for the Baristas Coffee (OTC PINK:BCCI) at home delivery network designed to deliver Ben and Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee products, and other munchies to homes and businesses throughout America under the "Munchie Magic" virtual restaurant brand. ReelTime Media is handling aspects of the creative and production of a multimedia campaign for the Baristas initiative that is expected to include advertisements and promotions on TV, radio, print, social media, out of home, and new digital media.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: Baristas Coffee Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567501/ReelTime-Media-Lands-3-Million-Commitment-from-Media-Funding-Group-to-Fund-Advertising-for-New-Products-that-Need-Exposure-in-Mainstream-Media--Baristas-Munchie-Magic-awarded-first-250000-For-Rollout