SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Recruitment Industry Procurement Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005421/en/

Global Recruitment Industry Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In an effort to reduce operational expenses, buyers from most of the organizations across the globe are preferring to outsource support functions, such as recruitment services, to third-party agencies. This is rapidly driving the demand for recruitment process outsourcing services which is a sub-segment of the recruitment industry. Currently, the recruitment industry is being dominated by the temporary staffing services segment owing to the growing demand for temporary marketing professionals in the US. According to forecasts, the recruitment industry will witness a spend momentum of more than 5% between 2018-2023

Despite predictions of spend growth, frequent changes in the regulatory frameworks across regions and growing stringency of the same will herald complexities and increase the cost of services in the recruitment industry.

"The prevalence of stringent labor laws and the possibilities of amendments done on the existing regulations are expected to hike the pricing for a temporary staffing employee in the global recruitment industry," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

Want to know what are the price trends that are changing the procurement outlook in the recruitment industry? Subscribe to our free procurement platform to get regular and real-time insights into price trends, procurement strategies, supply market scenarios, and many more on this industry.

Things You Need to Know Before Venturing into the Recruitment Industry:

Licensing costs constitute another intrinsic spend driving factor in the global recruitment industry. In the markets of Asia and Europe, recruiting agencies are required to pay a significant amount to obtain registration from a government agency. This adds to the cost structure of the service providers which is finally borne by buyers.



Buyers can achieve about 40% of cost savings on overall recruitment-related operations expenditure by leveraging employee referral programs. The basic concept of this program is to utilize the buyer's own existing employee network to identify potential candidates. Apart from saving costs, this strategy reduces the time to hire a professional and assists in the retention of the workforce.



Engagement with suppliers who use social media platforms for their preliminary hiring operations will aid buyers to connect with internal recruiters on platforms such as LinkedIn and will also help in their brand-building activities. Buyers are advised to track the supplier's recent social media activities to assess their level of participation within the social media platforms.

Request your free access to real-time procurement strategies and secure your position in the recruitment industry. To try our procurement platform for free, request a free demo.

Other key topics covered in this report are:

Recruitment industry spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the recruitment industry

Regional spend opportunity for recruitment suppliers

Recruitment suppliers cost structure

Recruitment suppliers selection criteria

Recruitment suppliers under coverage

Procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the recruitment industry

Now buy one report and get a 50% discount on the second or, download the free sample of this recruitment industry procurement intelligence report.

Free sample of reports you may also like:

HR Consulting Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Background Check Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005421/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us