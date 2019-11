By Steven Oh, CFA, Global Head of Credit and Fixed Income, PineBridge Investments, Los Angeles It's not likely the conditions of 2019 will be repeated, where safe-haven government bonds as well as higher risk fixed income assets performed well. We expect 2020 to be marked by a continuation of bifurcated risk appetites, in which many investors steer clear of the highest risk segments within assets, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...