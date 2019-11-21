

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank is set to publish account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on October 23 and 24. Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro dropped against the pound, it was steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1083 against the greenback, 120.34 against the yen, 0.8557 against the pound and 1.0985 against the franc as of 7:25 am ET.



