Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903016 ISIN: US0028962076 Ticker-Symbol: AFT 
Tradegate
20.11.19
19:42 Uhr
14,292 Euro
-0,862
-5,69 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,202
14,560
14:37
14,188
14,546
14:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO14,292-5,69 %