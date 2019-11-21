

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) announced Thursday it will open a new Abercrombie & Fitch store, including abercrombie kids, in Westfield London, the largest shopping destination in Europe attracting 30 million visitors a year.



The store opens on November 22 and both brands will feature the updated prototype format. Following this addition, all of A&F Co.'s brands will be represented at Westfield London - a new Hollister store, which includes Gilly Hicks, has been open at this shopping destination since July 2019.



With the addition of Westfield, in 2019, the company has opened 13 new experiences across its brands in the EMEA region, including in October 2019 its first mall-based A&F store in France at Westfield's Parly 2 mall, and in November 2019 its first mall-based standalone abercrombie kids store in Europe, located at Plaza Norte 2 in Madrid.



The retailer also announced that its Savile Row space, currently occupied by abercrombie kids, will be enhanced and repurposed as the global company's EMEA Home Office, allowing more room for its expanded team in the region.



The abercrombie kids store will be relocated to a carveout location in the nearby A&F Burlington Gardens store. The transition will begin after the Holiday Season, in early 2020, and is expected to be completed by Summer 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX