Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2019) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) ("HeyBryan") an app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, today announced substantial growth in usage, having significantly increased the number of tasks booked, Experts signed up, and number of Customers using the app.

Since January 1, 2019 and as at Nov 18, 2019, HeyBryan reported:

1150% increase in the number of Customers

670% increase in the number of Experts

2405% increase in the number of finished tasks*

*Booked and completed tasks that have resulted in revenue to the company, excluding cancelled or re-scheduled tasks.

Since the beginning of 2019, Customer growth has averaged around 115 per cent per month, Expert growth has been around 70 per cent each month, and the month-to-month growth in the number of finished tasks has been, on average, 240 per cent.

"We are beyond happy to see consecutive growth throughout our three main Key Performance Indicators," commented Lance Montgomery, HeyBryan's CEO. "We are especially proud of the steady increase in the number of completed tasks as they are HeyBryan's primary revenue source. More to follow as we continue developing the story and building the business."

Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler. Bryan is widely recognized as a home-maintenance expert and has been featured in multiple hit shows for over seven years, such as House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, Leave it to Bryan, and most recently, the #1 show in HGTV's history, Island of Bryan.

HeyBryan is already getting hits in Toronto and Vancouver with plans to expand into other Canadian cities in the next year. Typical tasks booked by customers through the app include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, electrical, appliance repair, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

