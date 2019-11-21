

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) announced the Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System for Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer risk assessment in patients with breast cancer.



BRACAnalysis is a genetic test that identifies germline mutations in the BRCA1/2 genes. This test will assist physicians in determining which women with breast cancer have Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer syndrome and qualify for additional medical management.



Myriad has an exclusive partnership with SRL Inc. to commercialize the BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System in Japan.



